Park J, Lee Y. Yonsei Med. J. 2022; 63(1): 88-94.
(Copyright © 2022, Yonsei University)
34913288
PURPOSE: The Geriatric Trauma Outcome Score (GTOS) is a new prognostic tool used to predict mortality of geriatric trauma patients. We aimed to apply this model to Korean geriatric trauma patients and compare it with the Trauma and Injury Severity Score (TRISS) method.
Aged; Humans; Hospitalization; Trauma Severity Indices; Injury Severity Score; trauma; Prognosis; Predictive Value of Tests; *Trauma Centers; *Wounds and Injuries; Geriatric Trauma Outcome Score; prognosis score; Republic of Korea; Trauma and Injury Severity Score