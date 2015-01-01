|
Citation
|
Asuquo JE, Abang IE, Anisi CO, Lasebikan OA, Agweye PU, Okeke NE, Asuquo BJ. Afr. J. Paediatr. Surg. 2022; 19(1): 9-12.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Child Health International, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34916344
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Children are prone to unintentional injuries and various scoring systems have been used to triage these injuries. The aim of this study is to determine the associations between paediatric trauma score (PTS), revised trauma score (RTS) and the length of hospital stay as an indicator of injury severity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury severity; paediatric trauma; Duration of hospital stay; paediatric trauma score; revised trauma score