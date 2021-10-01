|
Citation
|
Sampson L, Jha SC, Roberts AL, Lawn RB, Nishimi KM, Ratanatharathorn A, Sumner JA, Kang JH, Kubzansky LD, Rimm EB, Koenen KC. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34916131
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are common among women and associated with negative health outcomes across the life course. Relatively few studies, however, have examined the epidemiology of trauma, PTSD, and treatment among middle-aged and older civilian women, who are at elevated risk for adverse health outcomes. We aimed to characterize trauma, PTSD, and trauma-related treatment prevalence and correlates in a large cohort of middle-aged and older women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; epidemiology; PTSD; aging; nursing; treatment; women