Abstract

Each year, more than 1 in 4 older adults in the United States report a fall and 1 in 10 a fall injury. Using nationally representative data from the 2016 US Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, we evaluated demographic, geographic, functional, and health characteristics associated with falls and fall injuries among adults aged 65 years and older. Analyses included descriptive statistics and multivariable logistic regression to produce crude and adjusted percentages by characteristic. Characteristics most strongly associated with increased fall risk in order of adjusted percentage were depression, difficulty doing errands alone, and difficulty dressing or bathing. Characteristics most strongly associated with fall injury risk in order of adjusted percentage were depression, difficulty dressing or bathing, and being a member of an unmarried couple. The diverse health and functional characteristics associated with increased falls and fall injuries confirm the importance of screening and assessing older adult patients to determine their individual unique risk factors. Health care providers can use tools and resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's STEADI (Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries) initiative to screen their older adult patients for fall risk, assess at-risk patients' modifiable risk factors, and intervene to reduce risk by prescribing evidence-based interventions.

Language: en