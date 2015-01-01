SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moreland BL, Kakara R, Haddad YK, Shakya I, Bergen G. Am. J. Lifestyle Med. 2021; 15(6): 590-597.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1559827620942187

PMID

34916877

PMCID

PMC8669898

Abstract

Introduction. Falls among older adults (age ≥65) are a common and costly health issue. Knowing where falls occur and whether this location differs by sex and age can inform prevention strategies.

OBJECTIVE. To determine where injurious falls that result in emergency department (ED) visits commonly occur among older adults in the United States, and whether these locations differ by sex and age.

METHODS. Using 2015 National Electronic Injury Surveillance System-All Injury Program data we reviewed narratives for ED patients aged ≥65 who had an unintentional fall as the primary cause of injury.

RESULTS. More fall-related ED visits (71.6%) resulted from falls that occurred indoors. A higher percentage of men's falls occurred outside (38.3%) compared to women's (28.4%). More fall-related ED visits were due to falls at home (79.2%) compared to falls not at home (20.8%). The most common locations for a fall at home were the bedroom, bathroom, and stairs.

CONCLUSION. The majority of falls resulting in ED visits among older adults occurred indoors and varied by sex and age. Knowing common locations of injurious falls can help older adults and caregivers prioritize home modifications. Understanding sex and age differences related to fall location can be used to develop targeted prevention messages.


Language: en

Keywords

elderly; injury; aged; accidental falls; circumstance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print