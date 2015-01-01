Abstract

Antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) is a common condition associated with interpersonal and social violence, and current treatments are unsatisfactory. Mentalizing, which has developmental roots in attachment processes, offers a framework to reconsider treatment for ASPD, in which dysfunction of the attachment system temporarily inhibits affect regulation and reduces mentalizing abilities, resulting in impulsivity and relational reactivity. Mentalization-based treatment for ASPD (MBT-ASPD), which focuses on the mental and relational processes central to personality disorder rather than on anger management and violent behavior, is a promising intervention. Implemented as a group psychotherapy, MBT-ASPD targets the mentalizing vulnerabilities and attachment patterns of patients by using a semi-structured group process focused on personal formulation and by establishing group values to promote learning from other members and generating "we-ness." The treatment then emphasizes mentalizing in relationships. This article discusses the mentalizing model of ASPD and outlines strategies for MBT-ASPD from a therapy group conducted in Great Britain.

