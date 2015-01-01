|
Zarchev M, Ruijne RE, Mulder CL, Kamperman AM. BJPsych Open 2021; 8(1): e16.
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
34915966
BACKGROUND: Sexual abuse is a broad category of traumatic experiences that includes rape and any unwanted sexual contact with a body part or foreign object, whether penetrative, oral or otherwise. Although patients with mental illness have a higher risk of becoming victims of sexual abuse in adulthood, few studies investigate the proportion of male victims in this population. Their underrepresentation in research is a barrier to understanding the negative outcomes associated with sexual abuse in men. AIMS: We estimated the prevalence of recent (past year) and adulthood sexual abuse perpetrated by any perpetrator and separately by intimate partners in males diagnosed with a mental illness.
gender; review; Sexual abuse; abuse prevalence; victimisation