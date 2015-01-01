|
Harris K, Haddock G, Peters S, Gooding P. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): e628.
34915870
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is a key precursor for suicide attempts and suicide deaths. Performing routine screening of suicide precursors can help identify people who are at high risk of death by suicide. This is, arguably, an important suicide prevention effort. The aim of this study was to assess the validity, reliability, and factor structure of the Suicidal Ideation Attributes Scale (SIDAS) in a three-month longitudinal study with people with a diagnosis of schizophrenia or non-affective psychosis and experiences of suicidal ideation and/or behaviours. It was predicted that the SIDAS would have high internal consistency, test-retest reliability, convergent, discriminant and construct validity.
Reliability; Longitudinal study; Psychometric properties; SIDAS; Validity