Abstract

In 2020, the Federal Constitutional Court declared the ban on assisted suicide unconstitutional and invalid. The court derived a right to self-determined dying from the general right of personality. This right also includes the freedom to take one's own life and to seek help from third parties for this purpose and to make use of help if it is offered. In the meantime, there are several proposals for regulations and draft laws that pursue different concepts of a possible future regulation of assisted suicide. However, from the perspective of criminal law, the search for a new regulation should always be preceded by the question of the necessity of a new regulation. A new regulation must not be limited to certain groups of persons, such as persons with incurable, terminal illnesses, because otherwise the suicide motive would be assessed. This brings with it the particular challenge of finding a regulation that covers the different problem and need situations without assessing the suicide motive and also takes into account that the autonomy of the individual can be endangered in different ways.The article takes its starting point in the right to suicide, sheds light on different concepts, and discusses their advantages and disadvantages without explicitly highlighting individual legislative proposals. This is intended to enrich the further debate with individual aspects. At the same time, it advocates legislative restraint.



Das Bundesverfassungsgericht hat im Jahr 2020 das Verbot der geschäftsmäßigen Beihilfe zur Selbsttötung für verfassungswidrig und nichtig erklärt. Das Gericht leitet aus dem allgemeinen Persönlichkeitsrecht ein Recht auf selbstbestimmtes Sterben ab. Dieses Recht schließe auch die Freiheit ein, sich das Leben zu nehmen sowie hierfür bei Dritten Hilfe zu suchen und Hilfe, soweit sie angeboten wird, auch in Anspruch zu nehmen. Inzwischen liegen einige Regelungsvorschläge und Gesetzesentwürfe vor, die unterschiedliche Konzeptionen einer möglichen zukünftigen Regelung der Suizidbeihilfe verfolgen. Der Suche nach einer neuen Regelung sollte aber aus strafrechtlicher Perspektive stets die Frage nach der Erforderlichkeit einer neuen Regelung vorausgehen. Eine Neuregelung darf sich nicht auf bestimmte Personengruppen, wie beispielsweise Personen mit unheilbarer, tödlicher Erkrankung, beschränken, weil andernfalls das Suizidmotiv bewertet würde. Dieses bringt die besondere Herausforderung mit sich, eine Regelung zu finden, die ohne eine Bewertung des Suizidmotivs die unterschiedlichen Problem- und Bedürfnislagen erfasst und dabei auch in den Blick nimmt, dass die Autonomie des Einzelnen in unterschiedlicher Weise gefährdet sein kann.



Der Beitrag nimmt seinen Ausgangspunkt in dem Recht auf Selbsttötung, beleuchtet unterschiedliche Konzepte und diskutiert ihre Vor- und Nachteile, ohne einzelne Gesetzesvorschläge explizit herauszustellen. Hierdurch soll die weitere Debatte um einzelne Aspekte bereichert werden. Zugleich wird dafür geworben, gesetzgeberische Zurückhaltung zu üben.

Language: de