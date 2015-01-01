|
Citation
|
Ploderl M, Hengartner MP. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34915730
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Some authors claimed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) black box warning on treatment-emergent suicidality with antidepressants in adolescents (issued 2004) and young adults (issued 2006) led to an increase of suicides, based on the analyses of ecological data with debatable assumptions about putative changes in suicide rates. Aims: To explore if putative changes in suicide rates in adolescents and young adults at the time of the FDA warnings is a detectable signal in the data or compatible with random fluctuations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; suicide; antidepressants; black box warning; FDA