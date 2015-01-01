|
Citation
|
Mestas M, Arendt F. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34915731
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Reporting on suicide can elicit an increase in suicides, a phenomenon termed the "Werther effect." The name can be traced back to an alleged spike in suicides after the publication of Goethe's novel The Sorrows of Young Werther in 1774, in which the protagonist Werther dies by suicide. Aims: Acknowledging the importance and primacy of systematic ecological and individual-level studies, we provide a historical single-case report of the suicide of a "late arrival of the Werther epidemic," as the death was headlined in a news report in 1927.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; case report; archival research; Paul Vidal; Werther effect