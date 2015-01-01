Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the widespread use of the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) and advances in item response theory (IRT) modeling, item-level analysis with the SBQ-R has been minimal. Aims: This study extended IRT modeling strategies to examine the response parameters and potential differential item functioning (DIF) of the individual SBQ-R items in samples of US (N = 320) and Chinese (N = 298) undergraduate students.



METHOD: Responses to the items were calibrated using the unidimensional graded response IRT model. Goodness-of-fit, item parameters, and DIF were evaluated.



RESULTS: The unidimensional graded response IRT model provided a good fit to the sample data.



RESULTS showed that the SBQ-R items had various item discrimination parameters and item severity parameters. Also, each SBQ-R item functioned similarly between the US and Chinese respondents. In particular, Item 1 (history of attempts) demonstrated high discrimination and severity of suicide-related thoughts and behaviors (STBs). Limitations: The use of cross-sectional data from convenience samples of undergraduate students could be considered a major limitation.



CONCLUSION: The findings from the IRT analysis provided empirical support that each SBQ-R item taps into STBs and that scores for Item 1 can be used for screening purposes.

