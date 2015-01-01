|
Citation
|
Yiu Huen JM, Yip PSF, Osman A, Man Leung AN. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34915732
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite the widespread use of the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) and advances in item response theory (IRT) modeling, item-level analysis with the SBQ-R has been minimal. Aims: This study extended IRT modeling strategies to examine the response parameters and potential differential item functioning (DIF) of the individual SBQ-R items in samples of US (N = 320) and Chinese (N = 298) undergraduate students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
differential item functioning; item response theory; Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire–Revised; suicide-related thoughts and behaviors