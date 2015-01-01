Abstract

Although sexual and reproductive health inequities acutely and disproportionately affect Black women in the USA, there are few studies that consider the sociocultural context in which Black women transition to adulthood and develop their sexuality. The objective of this study was to describe the lived realities of young Black women to elucidate how the sociocultural context informs their current perceptions of sexual and reproductive health. We conducted phenomenological interviews with 22 Black women aged 18-29 years to elicit their life stories. The main categories identified in the findings include how the sociocultural environment informs the self-concept; how the sociocultural environment informs early learning about sexual health; and how together these experiences inform women's development of a sexual self-concept. Three main groupings of experiences were identified relative to women's sexual self-concept: fear-based disease and pregnancy prevention; a deeper understanding of bodies and sexuality beyond disease and pregnancy prevention; and sexual pleasure and fulfilment as a priority. To address ongoing sexual and reproductive health inequities that particularly disadvantage young Black women, health systems and interventions should address the sociocultural contexts in which young Black women develop and manage their sexual health.

Language: en