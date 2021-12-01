Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Gait termination (GT) is a challenging transitory task involving converting from a dynamic state of motion to a static state. These transitional locomotor tasks are particularly troublesome for populations with postural deficits, i.e., Parkinson's disease (PD) and Essential Tremor (ET). They demand greater postural control and intricate integration of the neuromuscular system. The mechanisms involved in GT in these populations have not been well studied despite the safety concerns and potential risk for falls. The purpose of this investigation was to examine the different control strategies utilized during GT between individuals with ET and PD.



METHODS: Twenty-four individuals with ET (66 ± 8 yrs), twenty-four individuals with PD (64 ± 8 yrs), and twenty healthy older adults (HOA: 63 ± 9 yrs) participated in this study. Average self-selected gait velocity for each group was collected during the GT trial walking portion. Ground reaction force (GRF) data were used to calculate braking and propulsive forces from the last two steps during GT. GRF data measured the dynamic postural stability index (DPSI), defined as an individual's ability to maintain balance while transitioning from a dynamic to a stable state.



RESULTS: Persons with ET had a significantly slower approach velocity (0.63 m/s) when compared to HOA (0.92 m/s) and PD (0.77 m/s). Persons with PD had significantly slower approach velocity when compared to HOA. Examination of GRF data found that those with ET generated significantly smaller propulsive and braking forces (p < .05). Forces increased in those with PD and then even more in the HOA group. Postural stability analysis revealed that ET had significantly worse stability scores than PD and HOA (p < .05).



CONCLUSION: Individuals with PD and ET utilize different control strategies for planned GT, which suggests both the cerebellum and the basal ganglia play central yet potentially different roles in anticipatory control during self-directed activities.

