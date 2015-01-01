Abstract

Safety management systems (SMS) are widely accepted as a way of improving safety and are currently required by the aviation regulations. Safety training and education of all professionals in the aviation safety system is vital for the success of any safety management strategy. At the same time some of the terms in the field are not uniquely and consistently defined, e.g. hazard, threat, safety issue, risk, risk area to name a few. This could be confusing for the users of the SMS who are not required to be safety experts. In addition, the abstract nature of the safety concepts and system thinking combined with the formal language of the regulations makes catching and keeping the attention of the trainees a challenge. A methodology for aviation safety training was developed and studied. The first objective of the elaboration was to introduce the students gradually by building on tangible and actionable items as performance indicators and accident scenarios. The second objective was to connect the above material with the standard safety management framework as defined by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The main emphasis was on understanding the fundamental concepts, notations and relationships through practice. The presented approach has demonstrated higher engagement and improved material mastery of the students.

