Abstract

Adolescence is a period of dramatic expansion of the knowledge and skills critical for transitioning into adulthood. Yet, there is much to learn about how adolescent experiences affect brain, cognitive, social, and emotional development. Over the last decade, evidence has revealed associations between early life adversity (e.g., poverty) and later changes in brain structure and function. More recently, research has shown that positive factors (e.g., perceived social supports, increased access to community resources) are associated with healthier development, even for children living in deep poverty, suggesting that protective factors may mitigate the possible negative influences of adverse experiences on health and development...

