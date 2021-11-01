SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Patrick ME, Parks MJ, Fairlie AM, Kreski NT, Keyes KM, Miech R. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2021.11.006

34916126

PURPOSE: To examine predictors of using substances to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, including pandemic-related isolation, stress, economic hardship, demographics, and prepandemic substance use.

METHODS: A U.S. national sample (N = 1,244) was followed from the 12th grade in Spring 2019 to Fall 2020 (M = 19.6 years) when young adults were asked about their use of marijuana, vaping, drinking, and other drugs to cope.

RESULTS: In Fall 2020, 15.7% reported using marijuana, 8.9% increased vaping, and 8.2% increased drinking to cope with social distancing and isolation. In multivariable analyses controlling for demographics and prepandemic substance use, COVID-related isolation was associated with marijuana use (odds ratio = 1.31, 95% confidence interval = 1.06-1.63) and economic hardship with increased drinking (odds ratio = 1.39, 95% confidence interval = 1.01-1.92). There were few demographic differences. Most (>80%) who reported COVID-related substance use coping used that substance before pandemic.

DISCUSSION: Young people reported using substances to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, especially if they reported prepandemic use.


Drug; Substance use; Pandemic; Coping; Isolation

