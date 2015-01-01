Abstract

A 31-year-old man with a history of borderline personality disorder and multiple foreign bodies ingestion presented to the emergency department with generalized abdominal pain and suicidal thoughts. Vital signs showed a temperature of 38.3°C (101°F) with a pulse rate of 112 beats/min and blood pressure of 138/72 mm Hg. Physical examination revealed general abdominal pain with no guarding. Laboratory examination indicated a white blood cell (WBC) count of 16,760/μL and a C-reactive protein level of 201.76 mg/dL. The radiography for the chest and abdomen showed multiple cylindrical batteries, 15 batteries in the epigastric and left hypochondriac region, 4 batteries in the right lumbar region, and 1 battery in the hypogastrium...

Language: en