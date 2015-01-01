CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Blacker M. J. Neurotrauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34915743
|
Abstract
|
With the publication of Khokhar et al: Military Acute Concussion Evaluation: A Report on Clinical Usability, Utility, and User's Perceived Confidence, this author felt the need to clarify the limited usability of the Military Acute Concussion Evaluation in a combat setting and provide alternatives for consideration.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
GUIDELINES; MILITARY INJURY; TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY