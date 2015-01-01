SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Blacker M. J. Neurotrauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

10.1089/neu.2021.0492

34915743

With the publication of Khokhar et al: Military Acute Concussion Evaluation: A Report on Clinical Usability, Utility, and User's Perceived Confidence, this author felt the need to clarify the limited usability of the Military Acute Concussion Evaluation in a combat setting and provide alternatives for consideration.


GUIDELINES; MILITARY INJURY; TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY

