Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study explored the pathway underlying the relationships between child maltreatment (CM) subtypes (i.e., physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and neglect) and factors associated with a heightened risk of pregnancy complications by examining post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms as a potential mediator.



METHODS: A sample of 98 pregnant parents between the ages of 18 and 29 years was recruited through social media and community organizations throughout Canada. Participants completed a series of surveys on their exposure to CM, PTSD symptoms, and pregnancy experiences on a secure online platform. Following data cleaning procedures, 85 participants were included in this study.



RESULTS: Four separate mediation analyses were conducted with child neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and emotional abuse as factors associated with a heightened risk of pregnancy complications (i.e., a congregate score of limited prenatal care, weight gain concerns, smoking, second-hand smoke, alcohol consumption, substance use, and insufficient food intake during pregnancy). Each CM subtype was associated with increased PTSD symptoms, which were in turn associated with the presence of more factors known for increasing the risk of pregnancy complications. Neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and emotional abuse were all indirectly associated with the presence of more factors associated with a heightened risk of pregnancy complications through their association with PTSD symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings from this study could encourage prenatal care providers to screen for CM history and PTSD symptoms. Furthermore, mental health treatment early in the prenatal period may improve pregnant parents' health and lower their risk of pregnancy complications.

