Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study is to determine if treated psychological depression is associated with poorer functional outcomes in patients who sustain tibial plateau fractures.



METHODS: Patients with a tibia plateau fracture were prospectively followed. Functional status was assessed using the Short Musculoskeletal Function Assessment (SMFA) at baseline (pre-injury), 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year post injury. Clinical outcomes were recorded at each follow up visit and radiographic outcomes were obtained from follow up radiographs. Records were reviewed to identify patients who were being treated for major depressive disorder (MDD). SMFA scores and clinical outcomes were compared between the depression and no depression cohorts.



RESULTS: 420 patients were treated for a tibial plateau fracture and the mean age was 50.83 ± 15.60 years. Forty-two (10%) patients with 42 fractures were being treated for MDD at the time of their fracture. Patients with MDD were older (p = 0.05) and were more likely female (p < 0.01). At baseline, the clinical depression cohort had worse Total SMFA scores compared to the non-depressed cohort (5.90 ± 14.41 vs. 2.69 ± 8.35, p < 0.01). There were no differences in total SMFA score or any SMFA subscores at 3, 6, and 12 months. The incidence of wound complications, reoperations, and radiographic outcomes also did not differ between the cohorts.



CONCLUSION: Despite patients with MDD reporting higher SMFA (poorer) scores at baseline, MDD was not associated with worse injuries, diminished clinical or poorer functional outcomes following tibial plateau fractures.

