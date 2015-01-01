CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Nordentoft M, Erlangsen A, Madsen T. Lancet Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34919833
Abstract
Many people at imminent risk of suicide seek help, but those who do so receive fragmented, insufficient, or inadequate treatment. Four large groups known to be at high imminent risk of suicide can be identified: patients with hospital contact after a suicide attempt, patients recently discharged from psychiatric hospital, patients presenting to a psychiatric emergency department, and callers to helplines for suicide prevention.
