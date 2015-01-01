Abstract

The penetrating scrotal trauma is rare in children. Due to low incidence of penetrating scrotal injuries in children, the evaluation and management of this type of injuries has not been well described. To prevent the long term sequalae and complications all such injuries require a prompt surgical exploration and management. We are reporting a five-year-old boy with a penetrating injury in his scrotum due to a bamboo stick. After the stabilization and lab and radiological workup patient was subjected to surgical exploration. Inspite of the severity of the trauma the testis and the spermatic cord were spared of any injury.

Language: en