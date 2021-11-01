SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ou HC, Deng JF, Yang CC, Lin CS, Mao YC, Tsai SH, Ho CH. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajem.2021.11.049

34922795

Caffeine poisoning is relatively rare, and a near-fatal caffeine overdose is highly uncommon. We present an 18-year-old male who attempted suicide with 295 mg/kg pure caffeine powder (lethal oral dose: 150-200 mg/kg) and was successfully rescued. He presented with seizures, refractory supraventricular tachycardia and hypertension for 6 h with no response to medications and cardioversion. Even with the high level of caffeine, labetalol, which is seldom administered as a treatment for caffeine poisoning-induced tachycardia, successfully relieved refractory tachycardia. Then, hemodialysis ultimately eliminated serum caffeine and completely alleviated caffeine-related central nervous system toxicity. We discuss the clinical symptoms, management and toxicodynamics based on the concentration of caffeine and its metabolites in serum and urine.


Caffeine; Hemodialysis; Labetalol; Toxicodynamics

