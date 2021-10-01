SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pissarra D, Máximo J, Campos I, Pinho P. Ann. Thorac. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.athoracsur.2021.10.070

34921817

Traumatic aortic valve regurgitation is a rare but potentially fatal complication of blunt chest trauma. We present the case of a 68-year-old woman who suffered from severe traumatic aortic valve regurgitation after a car accident. The patient was successfully treated by surgical replacement of the aortic valve with a biological prosthesis.


