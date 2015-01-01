Abstract

The present study investigated whether the asymmetry in magnitude between the wings-in and wings-out versions of the Müller-Lyer illusion can be explained by the manifestation of accompanying effects of the filled-space illusion. In psychophysical experiments, the three-dot stimuli were used, and in different series, a single set of the Müller-Lyer wings was attached to the left or to right terminating dot. To check whether the summation of illusory effects occurs, experiments with two sets of the wings forming the Judd figure were performed. To evaluate the standalone manifestation of the filled-space illusion, we conducted experiments with distracting cross (two sets of coinciding and oppositely oriented wings) centered on the lateral terminator of the stimulus. To interpret the experimental data, we used computational procedures of previously developed quantitative models of hypothetical visual mechanisms underlying the emergence of the Müller-Lyer illusion and the filled-space illusion. It was demonstrated that theoretical calculations adequately account for the illusion magnitude variations for all modifications of stimuli, which convincingly supports the suggestion that the concomitant manifestation of the filled-space illusion is powerful enough to be considered as one of the main reasons for the asymmetric properties of illusions of extent of the Müller-Lyer type.

