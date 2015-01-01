Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Self-determination theory posits three universal psychological needs: autonomy, competence and relatedness. Beneficence has recently been proposed as an important behaviour for improved well-being and eudaimonia. This study sought to qualitatively examine older adults' experiences of basic psychological needs satisfaction and frustration.



METHODS: Three separate and simultaneous national online focus groups were undertaken over four consecutive days. Older Australians (n =103) explored home and community life. Themes were identified using reflexive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Older adults are challenged in satisfying their psychological needs, especially around the time - and after- they retire and as mobility decreases. Beneficence emerged as important for well-being, congruent with evidence that beneficence influences well-being beyond basic psychological need fulfilment.



CONCLUSIONS: Satisfactions and frustration may manifest differently for older adults than for other groups. Thus, their experiences may not adequately be captured by self-report measures. Novel themes of 'fears and freedoms' were identified in the study. Fear pertained to the loss of autonomy and the freedom to spend time as one wishes.

Language: en