Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are one of the most serious health problems among older adults. Sarcopenia is characterized by a decrease in muscle mass, strength, and physical function. Due to potentially age-related conditions, both falls and sarcopenia have common risk factors. However, the association between sarcopenia and falls is controversial. Moreover, the sex differences in the impact of sarcopenia on falls is not yet clear. This study aimed to investigate the sex differences in the impact of sarcopenia, defined by the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia (AWGS), on falls in Korean older adults.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, we used data from the Korean Frailty and Aging Cohort Study; 2323 community-dwelling older adults (1111 males and 1212 females) aged 70-84 years were recruited in this cross-sectional study. To evaluate sarcopenia, the AWGS diagnostic algorithm was used. We compared the faller and non-faller groups. We performed unadjusted and fully adjusted logistic regression analyses to evaluate the relationship between sarcopenia, falls, and fall-related fractures.



RESULTS: A total of 239 (24.1%) females in the faller group had a history of falls in the past year, which was statistically higher than that in males (176, 15.8%). In the fully adjusted model, handgrip strength (odds ratio [OR] = 1.508, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.028-2.211), and short physical performance battery (OR = 2.068, 95% CI = 1.308-3.271) were significantly lower in the male faller group. However, in the fully adjusted model, the female faller group only showed a significantly low appendicular skeletal muscle mass index (OR = 1.419, 95% CI = 1.058-1.903).



CONCLUSIONS: This large cohort study aimed to identify the sex differences in the incidence of sarcopenia in the older Korean population, using the AWGS diagnostic algorithm, and its correlation with falls and fall-related fractures. The incidence of falls did not increase in the sarcopenia group. Among the sarcopenia components, sex differences affect the history of falls. Therefore, when studying the risk of falls in old age, sex differences should be considered.

