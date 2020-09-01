Abstract

A short communication looking at the increase in OMFS related injuries seen in the OMFS department at King's College Hospital since the ease of lockdown. The authors believe that legislation should be brought in to make the scooters safer and more roadworthy as the government makes them legal for road use. We believe that this short communication is topical and worthy of being included due to the large uptake in use of this relatively new mode of transport. We also believe that the increase in number of patients seen with OMFS injuries is not coincidental and will only increase as the government makes them road legal and approves rental schemes.

Language: en