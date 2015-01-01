|
El-Awad U, Reinelt T, Braig J, Nilles H, Kerkhoff D, Schmees P, Rueth JE, Fathi A, Vasileva M, Petermann F, Eschenbeck H, Lohaus A. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2021; 15(1): e75.
34920749
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Young Middle Eastern male refugees are currently among the most vulnerable groups in Europe. Most of them have experienced potentially traumatic events (PTEs) such as rape, torture, or violent assaults. Compared to their peers, young refugees suffer more from internalizing and externalizing symptoms, especially when unaccompanied. Little is known about the cumulative impact of experiencing different types of PTEs on mental health outcomes (polytraumatization) of young male refugees from the Middle East. We investigated (1) whether there is a dose-response relationship between multiple PTE types experienced and mental health outcomes, (2) whether individual types of PTEs are particularly important, and (3) to what extent these are differentially associated with mental health outcomes among unaccompanied or accompanied peers.
Depression; Anxiety; Externalizing symptoms; Internalizing symptoms; Polytraumatization; Potentially traumatic events; Refugee adolescents