Abstract

Suicide claims over 800,000 deaths worldwide, making it a serious public health problem. The etiopathophysiology of suicide remains unclear and is highly complex, and postmortem gene expression studies can offer insights into the molecular biological mechanism underlying suicide. In the current study, we conducted a meta-analysis of postmortem brain gene expression in relation to suicide. We identified five gene expression datasets for postmortem orbitofrontal, prefrontal, or dorsolateral prefrontal cortical brain regions from the Gene Expression Omnibus repository. After quality control, the total sample size was 380 (141 suicide deaths and 239 deaths from other causes). We performed the analyses using two meta-analytic approaches. We further performed pathway and cell-set enrichment analyses. We found reduced expression of the KCNJ2 (Potassium Inwardly Rectifying Channel Subfamily J Member 2), A2M (Alpha-2-Macroglobulin), AGT (Angiotensinogen), PMP2 (Peripheral Myelin Protein 2), and VEZF1 (Vascular Endothelial Zinc Finger 1) genes (FDR p<0.05). Our findings support the involvement of astrocytes, stress response, immune system, and microglia in suicide. These findings will require further validation in additional large datasets.

