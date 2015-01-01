Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hair analysis of parents and their children was regularly used since 2011 as a diagnostic tool in a social support project for families with known or suspected abuse of conventional illegal drugs and revealed a high incidence of cocaine, cannabinoids, amphetamines, ecstasy and heroin. In this context, the prevalence of new psychoactive substances (NPS) in these families should be important for a realistic estimate of the situation.



METHODS: The extracts of 1537 hair samples from 318 children (age 1-14 years), 44 adolescents and 611 adults, which were collected and tested for conventional drugs between June 2016 and April 2021 and frozen at -20 °C, were reanalyzed by a validated LC-MS/MS method (limits of quantitation 5-24 pg/mg) for 33 cathinones, 10 phenylethylamines, 5 piperazines including the antidepressant trazodone, 2 tryptamines, 9 designer benzodiazepines, 4 synthetic opioids and 4 ketamine-like substances including phencyclidine.



RESULTS: Between one and up to five from 42 of these substances were detected in 227 samples (14.8%). The most frequently detected substances were benzedrone (62x), α-pyrrolidinovalerophenone (41x), N-ethylamphetamine (29x), dimethyltryptamine (13x) and pyrovalerone (11x). The quantification was possible only for 34 results of 15 drugs and the remaining majority of the results were unambiguously identified below LLOQ. The relative frequency of conventional drugs in the 227 NPS positive samples was higher than in all 1310 NPS negative samples for cocaine (69.6% vs. 56.0%), heroin (6-acetylmorphine 8.8% vs. 4.9%), amphetamine (16.3% vs. 7.7%) and MDMA (16.3% vs. 7.0%) but was similar for THC (38.3% vs. 36.3%) and benzodiazepines (1.8% vs. 1.7%). The high prevalence of N-ethylamphetamine can be explained as a byproduct of the illicit amphetamine synthesis from benzaldehyde and nitroethane rather than as a separate drug or as a combined metabolite of amphetamine and ethanol. The isolated appearance of 3-trifluoromethylphenylpiperazine in 9 hair samples collected in January 2017 can be caused either by its use as an NPS or by its formation as a metabolite of the medical drug flibanserin. The results were compared within 17 families whose members were tested at the same time and showed positive NPS results. The detected drugs agreed between both parents only in about half of the cases whereas the drugs found in children's hair was always detected also in hair of one or both parents.



CONCLUSION: The re-testing of hair extracts for NPS after long-time storage in frozen state enables an impression about the relative high prevalence in the tested population group, despite the limitation by partial degradation of the substances and the corresponding impossibility in quantitative assessments. In addition to conventional drugs, the hair test for these substances should be useful in unclear cases of child's welfare endangerment and in family law.

Language: en