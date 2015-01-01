Abstract

Fall related injuries in older adults are a major healthcare concern. During a fall, the hands and arms play an important role in minimizing trauma from ground impact. Although older adults are able to orient the hands and arms into a protective orientation after falling and prior to ground impact, an inability to avoid increased body impact occurs with age. Previous investigations have generally studied rapid arm movements in the pre-impact phase or absorbing energy in the post-impact phase. There are no known studies that have directly examined both the pre-impact and post-impact phase in sequence in a forward fall. The aim of this study was to identify age-related biomechanical and neuromuscular changes in evoked arm reactions in response to forward falls that may increase fall injury risk. Fourteen younger and 15 older adults participated. Falls were simulated while standing with torso and legs restrained via a moving pendulum system from 4 different initial lean angles. While there was not a significant age-related difference in the amount of energy absorbed post-impact (p = 0.68), older adults exhibited an 11% smaller maximum vertical ground reaction force when normalized to body weight (p = 0.031), and 8 degrees less elbow extension at impact (p = 0.045). A significant interaction between age and initial lean angle (p = 0.024), indicated that older adults required 54%, 54%, 41%, and 57% greater elbow angular displacement after impact at the low, medium, medium-high, and high initial lean angles compared to younger adults. These results suggested older adults may be at greater risk of increased body impact due to increased elbow flexion angular displacement after impact when the hands and arms are able to contact the ground first. Both groups exhibited robust modulation to the initial lean angle with no observed age-related differences in the initial onset timing or amplitude of muscle activation levels. There were no significant age-related differences in the EMG timing, amplitude or co-activation of muscle activation preceding impact or following impact indicating comparable neuromotor response patterns between older and younger adults. These results suggest that aging changes in muscular elements may be more implicated in the observed differences than changes in neuromuscular capacity. Future work is needed to test the efficacy of different modalities (e.g. instruction, strength, power, perturbation training, fall landing techniques) aimed at reducing fall injury risk.

Language: en