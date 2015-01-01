Abstract

Global Conference on Primary Health Care identified that promoting the primary healthcare system has become an important work. Workplace violence (WPV) against GPs is an important global problem. This study aimed to summarise the evidence on the prevalence of WPV against GPs. We systematically searched the PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science databases, and the references of retrieved articles to identify studies on reporting the prevalence of WPV against GPs. We included 15 eligible studies in this meta-analysis. 63.1% (95% confidence interval (CI): 55.6%-70.6%) experienced any form of WPV, 33.8% (95% CI: 25.3%-42.3%) encountered non-physical violence, and 8.5% (95% CI: 5.7%-11.4%) reported experiencing physical violence. The proportion of physical violence differed across study location, sex, and practice setting, and the prevalence of physical violence increased with study period. No significant differences in the prevalence of non-physical violence in sex and study location were found. The prevalence of WPV against GPs is high. A higher prevalence of physical violence was found in some Asian countries (such as China), male GPs, and primary care.

Language: en