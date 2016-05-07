|
Brodowski H, Strutz N, Mueller-Werdan U, Kiselev J. Int. J. Nurs. Stud. 2021; 126: e104152.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34923318
BACKGROUND: Fear of falling is commonly assessed using the Activities-specific Balance Confidence Scale which is an instrument to measure balance confidence, based on the assumption that fear of falling is due to the absence of balance confidence. The "Survey of Activities and Fear of Falling in the Elderly" measures the concept of fear of falling more directly on a scale of 0.0 and 3.0 points. However, there are no valid cut-off points that might help practitioners to interpret "Survey of Activities and Fear of Falling in the Elderly" scores. The aim of this study was to identify such cut-off points and distinguish between low, moderate and high fear of falling, in relation to balance confidence.
Classification; Balance confidence; Cut-off points; Fear of falling; Older adults