Abstract

Jin Lu, Xiufeng Xu and colleagues described the socioeconomic characteristics and use of mental health services in people with depressive disorders in China, using data from the China Mental Health Survey (2012-15).

These are the first nationwide data on the epidemiology, clinical severity, functional impairment, and treatment of depressive disorders in the general population in China, which can be used to plan the prevention and treatment of depressive disorders.



However, the China Mental Health Survey was restricted to people aged 18 years and older and collected ethnicity data for only a subsample and these were reported as only Han and non-Han.1

According to the 2020 census, the population under the age of 14 years is about 253·38 million people, accounting for 17·95% of the national population, and the population of ethnic minorities which total 56 minorities in China is 124·47 million, accounting for 8·89%. No nationwide survey has been done of the epidemiology and use of mental health services in depressive disorders in children and adolescents, or in all 56 ethnic minorities in China.



In China, high academic requirements have caused fierce competition and psychological pressure. A survey of children and adolescents who were attending school in five provinces in China (2014-15) indicated that the weighted prevalence of any mental disorder was 17·5%. Among the mental disorders, the prevalence of depressive disorders was 3·0% (95% CI 2·8-3·1). For ethnic minorities, a three-decade longitudinal repeated cross-sectional survey among the Jino people, who were the most recent group to be designated a minority by the Chinese Central Government in 1979, showed that the lifetime prevalence of major depressive disorder in Jino people increased significantly from...

