Abstract

Aggressive and violent behaviour are major public health problems. The association of these behaviours with severe mental illness has been controversial and supported by some but not all research. 1

The display of aggressive or violent behaviour can be a final endpoint of the various underpinning causes of mental illness (eg, distress, frustration, cognitive impairment, substance misuse, low self-control, and high trait anger) relating to intrinsic and distal processes, including the person, the environment, and the person's social networks. The possible association with mental illness might, in part, drive public negative perceptions and stigmatisation of people with these mental disorders, and the mandated imposition of treatment to avert further risk of interpersonal violence might even exacerbate stigma...

