Abstract

ICD-11 will discriminate 3 subcategories of harmful patterns of substance use and 5 subcategories of dependence. According to a pre-version, the 6 diagnostic criteria of substance dependence in ICD-10 will be condensed in 3 pairs in ICD-11. The term "persistent substance use despite clear evidence overly harmful consequence" shall be replaced by "substance use often continues despite the occurrence of problems". Pathological gambling and pathological gaming will be listed as addictive behaviors next to substance use disorders.The reduction from 6 to 3 criteria of substance dependence may be problematic in some cases. First studies report an increase of alcohol and cannabis dependence under use of ICD-11. The change of the description of "persistent substance use despite clear evidence overly harmful consequence" to "substance use often continues despite the occurrence of problems" could imply legal and social problems, which could lead to pathologization of social problems.



===



ICD-11 unterscheidet 3 Formen des schädlichen Gebrauches und 5 Formen der Substanzabhängigkeit. Zudem werden laut einer Vorversion die bisherigen 6 Kriterien der Substanzabhängigkeit in 3 Doppelkriterien zusammengefasst. Die Formulierung des fortgesetzten Konsums "trotz eindeutig schädlicher Folgen" soll durch "trotz des Auftretens von Problemen" ersetzt werden. Pathologischen Glücksspielen und pathologischen Spielens werden als Verhaltenssüchte neben den substanzbezogenen Störungen aufgeführt.



Die Reduktion der Diagnosekriterien der Substanzabhängigkeit von 6 auf 3 ist problematisch. Laut erster Studien kommt es unter Anwendung des ICD-11 zu häufigeren Diagnosen von Alkohol- und Cannabisabhängigkeit. Dass die Formulierung des Konsums "trotz eindeutig schädlicher Folgen" durch "trotz des Auftretens von Problemen" ersetzt werden soll, wäre problematisch, da dies auch juristische und soziale Probleme beinhalten kann und damit die Pathologisierung sozialer Probleme befördern könnte.

Language: de