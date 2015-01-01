Abstract

Domestic violence evidently endangers health. Since physicians are seen as primary contact persons by victims of violence it is necessary to understand their perception of their role. 1346 of all physicians and dentists registered in 2015 with the Saxony Board of Physicians filled in a questionnaire on contact with victims, knowledge on support structures and willingness to take part on specific medical education. Frequency of contact was estimated to be low, while readiness to approach patients in case of suspicion was high. There was uncertainty about where to refer, as well as a limited level of awareness of existing support structures. Most indicated a high request in further education. In conclusion, motivation and readiness contrast with uncertainty and lack of awareness. Education focusing on key players and major network interfaces should endorse physicians in their significant role within the care and prevention system of violence.



===



Häusliche Gewalt ist laut Studien gesundheitsgefährdend. Ärzt*innen werden von Gewaltopfern als primäre Ansprechpersonen wahrgenommen. Zur Prävention weiterer Gewalt interessiert deren Wahrnehmung von sich selbst als Schlüsselstelle. 1346 bei der Sächsischen Landesärztekammer 2015 gemeldete (Zahn-)Ärzt*innen beantworteten einen Fragebogen zum Kontakt mit Betroffenen, zu Hilfestrukturen und zu Fortbildungen zum Thema. Sie äußerten eine geringe Kontakthäufigkeit zu Betroffenen bei hoher Bereitschaft, Patient*innen bei Verdacht anzusprechen. Es fand sich Unsicherheit bei der Weitervermittlung sowie eingeschränkte Bekanntheit vorhandener Hilfestrukturen. Hohe Bereitschaft gab es für weitere Fortbildung. Zusammenfassend bestehen einerseits Motivation und Bereitschaft, andererseits Unsicherheit und Unkenntnis bezüglich der Thematik häusliche Gewalt und spezifische Hilfestrukturen. Fortbildungen mit Fokus auf zentrale Vernetzungsinhalte und Schnittstellen sollten Ärzt*innen bei der Wahrnehmung ihrer Rolle im Hilfesystem unterstützen.

Language: de