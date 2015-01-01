|
Citation
|
Schellong J, Epple F, Lorenz P, Ritschel G, Croy I, Lenk M, Maertens G, Böhm U, Weidner K. Psychiatr. Prax. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Häusliche Gewalt und Partnerschaftsgewalt - eine Herausforderung im Gesundheitssektor - Ergebnis einer landesweiten Ärztebefragung
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34921366
|
Abstract
|
Domestic violence evidently endangers health. Since physicians are seen as primary contact persons by victims of violence it is necessary to understand their perception of their role. 1346 of all physicians and dentists registered in 2015 with the Saxony Board of Physicians filled in a questionnaire on contact with victims, knowledge on support structures and willingness to take part on specific medical education. Frequency of contact was estimated to be low, while readiness to approach patients in case of suspicion was high. There was uncertainty about where to refer, as well as a limited level of awareness of existing support structures. Most indicated a high request in further education. In conclusion, motivation and readiness contrast with uncertainty and lack of awareness. Education focusing on key players and major network interfaces should endorse physicians in their significant role within the care and prevention system of violence.
Language: de