Abstract

BACKGROUND: The association between challenging behavior (CB) and epilepsy in people with intellectual disability (ID) remains largely controversial.



AIM: To clarify the correlation between CB and epilepsy, we investigated the clinical characteristics of CB in both people with and without epilepsy among individuals with ID hospitalized in our residential facility.



METHODS AND PROCEDURES: A total of 63 individuals with CB was retrospectively investigated using the Behavior Problems Inventory, and the following items were collected from the medical records: sex, age, hospitalization period, etiology and risk factors, level of ID, type of CB, administration of psychotropic drugs, presence or absence of epilepsy and clinical features of epilepsy.



OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: Almost all individuals with CB showed profound ID. There was no significant difference in the rate of CB between people with and without epilepsy. A type analysis of CB revealed that self-injurious behavior was observed more frequently in epilepsy cases (66.7 %) than in cases without epilepsy (36.4 %) (p = 0.015), and self-injurious behavior was the predominant clinical form in people with epilepsy among the three subgroups of CB (self-injurious, aggressive and self-injurious and aggressive behavior).



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: The high incidence of self-injurious behavior in epilepsy with profound disabilities may imply the presence of common pathological basis of self-injurious behavior and epilepsy.

Language: en