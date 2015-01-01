SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Takano T. Res. Dev. Disabil. 2021; 120: 104149.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ridd.2021.104149

PMID

34922088

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The association between challenging behavior (CB) and epilepsy in people with intellectual disability (ID) remains largely controversial.

AIM: To clarify the correlation between CB and epilepsy, we investigated the clinical characteristics of CB in both people with and without epilepsy among individuals with ID hospitalized in our residential facility.

METHODS AND PROCEDURES: A total of 63 individuals with CB was retrospectively investigated using the Behavior Problems Inventory, and the following items were collected from the medical records: sex, age, hospitalization period, etiology and risk factors, level of ID, type of CB, administration of psychotropic drugs, presence or absence of epilepsy and clinical features of epilepsy.

OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: Almost all individuals with CB showed profound ID. There was no significant difference in the rate of CB between people with and without epilepsy. A type analysis of CB revealed that self-injurious behavior was observed more frequently in epilepsy cases (66.7 %) than in cases without epilepsy (36.4 %) (p =  0.015), and self-injurious behavior was the predominant clinical form in people with epilepsy among the three subgroups of CB (self-injurious, aggressive and self-injurious and aggressive behavior).

CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: The high incidence of self-injurious behavior in epilepsy with profound disabilities may imply the presence of common pathological basis of self-injurious behavior and epilepsy.


Language: en

Keywords

Epilepsy; Behavioral disorder; Challenging behavior; Intellectual disability; Self-injurious behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print