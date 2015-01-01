SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vike NL, Bari S, Stetsiv K, Walter A, Newman S, Kawata K, Bazarian JJ, Martinovich Z, Nauman EA, Talavage TM, Papa L, Slobounov SM, Breiter HC. iScience 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Cell Press)

DOI

10.1016/j.isci.2021.103483

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Research suggests contact sports affect neurological health. This study used permutation-based mediation statistics to integrate measures of metabolomics, neuroinflammatory miRNAs, and virtual reality (VR)-based motor control to investigate multi-scale relationships across a season of collegiate American football. Fourteen significant mediations (six pre-season, eight across-season) were observed where metabolites always mediated the statistical relationship between miRNAs and VR-based motor control (ppermSobel ≤ 0.05; total effect > 50%), suggesting a hypothesis that metabolites sit in the statistical pathway between transcriptome and behavior. Three results further supported a model of chronic neuroinflammation, consistent with mitochondrial dysfunction: (1) Mediating metabolites were consistently medium-to-long chain fatty acids, (2) tricarboxylic acid cycle metabolites decreased across-season, and (3) accumulated head acceleration events statistically moderated pre-season metabolite levels to directionally model post-season metabolite levels. These preliminary findings implicate potential mitochondrial dysfunction and highlight probable peripheral blood biomarkers underlying repetitive head impacts in otherwise healthy collegiate football athletes.


Language: en

Keywords

Computer graphics; Metabolomics; Transcriptomics; Trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print