Abstract

Recently, several studies reported that the governmental financial expenditures play important roles in the prevention of increasing suicide mortalities; however, the specific regional policies, designed dependent on regional cultural, economic, education and welfare backgrounds, affect suicide mortality by a specific suicidal means. Therefore, the present study determined the impacts of the regional governmental expenditure of six major divisions, "public health", "public works", "police", "ambulance/fire services", "welfare" and "education" on suicide mortalities by five major suicidal means, "hanging", "poisoning", "charcoal burning", "jumping" and "throwing", across the 47 prefectures in Japan during 2009-2018 using fixed-effect analysis of hierarchal linear regression with robust standard error. The expenditures of "ambulance/fire services" and "education" indicated the negative relation to suicide mortalities by wide-spectrum suicidal means, whereas expenditures of "public works" did not affect suicide mortalities. In the education subdivisions, expenditure of "kindergarten" and "elementary school" indicated the impacts of reduction of suicide mortalities, whereas the expenditures of "special school" for individuals with disabilities unexpectedly contribute to increasing suicide mortalities by poisoning, charcoal burning and throwing of females. Regarding subdivisions of welfare, expenditure of "child welfare" and "social welfare" contributed to a reduction in suicide mortalities, but expenditure of "elderly welfare" surprisingly contributed to increasing suicide mortalities. Furthermore, expenditures of welfare subdivision abolished the negative impacts of the expenditures of educational subdivisions, kindergarten and elementary school, but the positive impact of expenditure of special school on female suicide mortalities was not affected. These results suggest that most Japanese people are struggling to care for children even in the situation of an increasing elderly population with a decreasing birthrate. Therefore, it is important to enhance the investment welfare policy for the future to improve the childcare environment. The results demonstrated by this study suggest that the scientifically evidence-based redistributions of welfare expenditure in regional government, at least partially, provide improvement of Japanese society and welfare systems, under the continuous severe Japanese social concerns associated with increasing elderly population with a decreasing birthrate.

