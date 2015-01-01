|
Uzzaman MA, Xulu-Kasaba ZN, Haque ME. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(24): e13406.
Personal safety and fear of sexual harassment may discourage women from participating at work and in public life, limiting their life opportunities. The study proposed to determine personal safety and fear of sexual harassment among female garment workers in Bangladesh. This cross-sectional study was conducted among 201 female garment workers from Dhaka and Chittagong cities. Participants were selected using snowballing sampling techniques with the data collected by using anonymised questionnaires. The Pearson product–moment correlation and analysis of variance were employed using SPSS version 27.0.
female garment workers; personal safety; sexual crime