Oleg K, Alekseevich PA, Ekaterina T. Construction and Architecture 2021; 9(4): 46-50.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.29039/2308-0191-2021-9-4-46-50

The design and execution of works on capital repair of apartment buildings are regulated by the current normative legal and normative-technical documents. Their actualization is conditioned by the development of technologies, new forms of work organization in repair-construction production as well as by the necessity to remove administrative barriers to intensify the processes of designing and execution of works on major repair in specific conditions without residents' resettlement in order to provide safety conditions, comfortable living environment and, as a result, to prolong the periods between repairs in the process of buildings operation.

Capital repair, apartment building, structural elements of buildings and engineering systems, normative and technical base


