Abstract

This study was carried out to make a holistic evaluation on the occupational health and safety (OHS) of fisheries and aquaculture sector with its subsectors and to reveal the actual situation of fisheries and aquaculture sector by comparing relevant OHS statistics reported in Turkey. Annual average of accidents in the fisheries and aquaculture sector was found to be 312 (± 147.6), of which 2.14 (± 1.57) resulted in permanent incapacity and 1.57 (± 1.51) of them with fatality. While general incidence rate, fatal incidence rate, permanent incapacity incidence rate and work accident frequency rate were calculated as 2211.8 (±574) 103.6 (±13.4), 5.88 (±2.41) ve 8.36 (±1.93), these values for fisheries and aquaculture sector were determined to be 3579.1 (±1549.3) 175.65 (±152.34), 240.67 (154.62) ve 13.65 (±5.84), respectively. In 2019, the fatal accident rate in Turkey was found to be 0.27% in general, 0.34% in the mining sector, 0.77% in construction and 0.80% in transportation. This ratio was calculated as 1% in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. It was determined that there were more work accidents and fatal incidents in fisheries and aquaculture activities in the seas than in fresh water. Difference between number of work accidents and the duration of temporary incapacity as a result of work accidents in fisheries and aquaculture activities in marine and fresh waters were also significant (p<0.05). Number of fatal accidents in aquaculture sector was found to be more than 4 times than in fisheries. It was determined that the all types of incident rates, work accident frequency rates and fatality rates per work accident in fisheries and aquaculture sector were higher than that of Turkey in general. Evaluation of occupational accidents in the fisheries and aquaculture activity was found to be riskier than expected. Although some evaluations and suggestions are put forward to reduce the number of accidents and the severity of these accidents, a systematic and legislative approach will be more effective. Therefore, it would be a suitable approach to raise the hazard classes of fisheries and aquaculture economic activity to the "very dangerous" class. In this way, the training period of the sector employees on occupational risks and the titles and numbers of OHS professionals working in the sector will be increased, a more qualified specialization will be realized, and control and audit activities will be more frequent.



===



Bu çalışma Türkiye'deki balıkçılık ve su ürünleri yetiştiriciliği sektörünü iş sağlığı ve güvenliği istatistikleri açısından bütünsel ve paydaşları özelinde değerlendirmek ve Türkiye'deki iş sağlığı ve güvenliği istatistikleri ile kıyaslayarak sektörünün durumunu ortaya koymak amacıyla gerçekleştirilmiştir. Balıkçılık ve su ürünleri yetiştiriciliği sektöründe yıllık ortalama 312 (±147,6) kaza olduğu, bunların 2,14 (±1,57)'ünün sürekli iş göremezlik ve 1,57 (±1,51)'sinin ölümle sonuçlandığı tespit edilmiştir. Türkiye'deki genel kaza sıklığı, ölümlü kaza sıklığı, sürekli iş göremezlik kaza sıklığı ve iş kazası sıklık hızı sırasıyla 2211,8 (±574) 103,6 (±13,4), 5,88 (±2,41) ve 8,36 (±1,93) olarak hesaplanırken balıkçılık ve su ürünleri yetiştiriciliğinde bu değerler sırasıyla 3579,1 (±1549,3) 175,65 (±152,34), 240,67 (154,62) ve 13,65 (±5,84) olarak bulunmuştur. 2019 yılında Türkiye'deki ölümlü kaza oranı genel olarak %0,27 bulunmuş, maden sektöründe %0,34, inşaatta %0,77, nakliyede %0,80 olarak tespit edilmiştir. Balıkçılık ve su ürünleri yetiştiriciliğinde ise bu oran %1 olarak hesaplanmıştır. Denizlerde yapılan avcılık ve yetiştiricilik faaliyetlerinde tatlı sulardakilere göre daha fazla iş kazası ve ölümlü kaza olduğu tespit edilmiştir. Denizlerde yapılan avcılık ve yetiştiricilik faaliyetleri ile tatlı sularda yapılan avcılık faaliyetlerinde yaşanan iş kazası sayısı ve iş kazası sonucu geçici iş göremezlik süreleri arasındaki farkın da önemli olduğu saptanmıştır (p<0,05). Yetiştiricilik sektöründe meydana gelen ölümlü iş kazası sayısının ise avcılığın 4 katından fazla olduğu bulunmuştur. Balıkçılık ve su ürünleri yetiştiriciliğinin tahmin edilenden çok daha riskli bir sektör olduğu ortaya konmuştur. Mevcut durumun iyileştirilmesi için birtakım değerlendirme ve öneriler ortaya konsada, sistemsel ve gücünü mevzuattan alan bir yaklaşımın daha efektif olacağı düşünülmektedir. Bu yüzden, balıkçılık ve su ürünleri yetiştiriciliği ekonomik faaliyet koluna ait tüm alt çalışma alanlarına ait tehlike sınıflarının "çok tehlikeli" sınıfa yükseltilmesi uygun bir yaklaşım olacaktır. Bu sayede sektör çalışanlarının mesleki riskler konusunda aldıkları eğitim süresi artacak, sektörde çalışan İSG profesyonellerinin unvan ve sayıları artarak daha nitelikli bir uzmanlaşma gerçekleşecek, kontrol ve denetim faaliyetlerinin daha sıklaşması sağlanmış olacaktır.

Language: tr