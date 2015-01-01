|
Ege Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences 2021; 38(4): 533-544.
Vernacular Title
Türkiye balıkçılık ve su ürünleri yetiştiriciliği sektöründeki iş kazalarının istatistikleri üzerine bir analiz; 2013-2019 dönemi
This study was carried out to make a holistic evaluation on the occupational health and safety (OHS) of fisheries and aquaculture sector with its subsectors and to reveal the actual situation of fisheries and aquaculture sector by comparing relevant OHS statistics reported in Turkey. Annual average of accidents in the fisheries and aquaculture sector was found to be 312 (± 147.6), of which 2.14 (± 1.57) resulted in permanent incapacity and 1.57 (± 1.51) of them with fatality. While general incidence rate, fatal incidence rate, permanent incapacity incidence rate and work accident frequency rate were calculated as 2211.8 (±574) 103.6 (±13.4), 5.88 (±2.41) ve 8.36 (±1.93), these values for fisheries and aquaculture sector were determined to be 3579.1 (±1549.3) 175.65 (±152.34), 240.67 (154.62) ve 13.65 (±5.84), respectively. In 2019, the fatal accident rate in Turkey was found to be 0.27% in general, 0.34% in the mining sector, 0.77% in construction and 0.80% in transportation. This ratio was calculated as 1% in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. It was determined that there were more work accidents and fatal incidents in fisheries and aquaculture activities in the seas than in fresh water. Difference between number of work accidents and the duration of temporary incapacity as a result of work accidents in fisheries and aquaculture activities in marine and fresh waters were also significant (p<0.05). Number of fatal accidents in aquaculture sector was found to be more than 4 times than in fisheries. It was determined that the all types of incident rates, work accident frequency rates and fatality rates per work accident in fisheries and aquaculture sector were higher than that of Turkey in general. Evaluation of occupational accidents in the fisheries and aquaculture activity was found to be riskier than expected. Although some evaluations and suggestions are put forward to reduce the number of accidents and the severity of these accidents, a systematic and legislative approach will be more effective. Therefore, it would be a suitable approach to raise the hazard classes of fisheries and aquaculture economic activity to the "very dangerous" class. In this way, the training period of the sector employees on occupational risks and the titles and numbers of OHS professionals working in the sector will be increased, a more qualified specialization will be realized, and control and audit activities will be more frequent.
Language: tr