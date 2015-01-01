Abstract

During a Physical Education (PE) class, students may encounter risks of injury. PE

teachers, therefore, should possess competent knowledge and skill levels in sports

injury prevention as well as good self-awareness of their abilities to manage any injury.

This study aimed to evaluate the perceived knowledge, practices, and competence in the

area of sports injury prevention, recognition, and management of PE teachers in

Yogyakarta Special Province. The associations between PE teachers'

sociodemographic characteristics and their self-perceptions were also investigated.

Subjects were Senior High School PE teachers who were willing to complete the

questionnaire developed by the research team. 191 PE teachers voluntarily participated

in the study. The results showed the lowest scores were found for: 1) the teachers'

practice in recording students' medical history and assessing injury risk when starting

a new academic year; 2) the teachers' practice in evaluating the condition of first aid

kits and Basic Life Support (BLS) devices; and 3) the teachers' perceived competence

in splinting. Only greater knowledge of the PRICE principle was associated with the

teachers' level of education and training experience and splinting competence with

years of teaching. BLS training experience had the stronger association with

perceptions of knowledge and skills in the recognition and treating of injuries.

