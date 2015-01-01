Abstract

The article raises the issue of the relevance of empathy in reducing aggression and violence in school. It is a reflection on the importance and necessity of shaping empathy in children and adolescents. The main purpose of the article is to answer the question: How to develop empathy in children and adolescents in order to reduce aggression and violence at school? The article notes the importance of empathy in social relations, especially as a regulator in conflict situations. It also appreciates the value of educational programs aimed at preventing aggression and violence in school. The text perceives that empathy is the key in reducing aggression and peer violence in school, owing to the fact that by positively influencing a number of personality factors of a child, it gives a chance to improve its functioning in the educational, emotional and social sphere.



===



rtykuł porusza problematykę ważności empatii w redukowaniu agresji i przemocy w szkole. Jest refleksją nad znaczeniem i koniecznością kształtowania empatii u dzieci i młodzieży. Głównym celem artykułu jest znalezienie odpowiedzi na pytanie: Jak rozwijać empatię u dzieci i młodzieży tak, by przyczyniła się do redukowania agresji i przemocy w szkole? W artykule zauważa się znaczenie empatii w relacjach społecznych, zwłaszcza jako regulatora w sytuacjach konfliktowych. Doceniono w nim także walory programów edukacyjnych służących zwalczaniu agresji i przemocy w szkole. Tekst uzmysławia, że empatia jest kluczowa w niwelowaniu agresji i przemocy rówieśniczej w szkole, ponieważ poprzez pozytywne oddziaływanie na szereg czynników osobowościowych dziecka daje mu szanse poprawy jego funkcjonowania w sferze zarówno edukacyjnej, emocjonalnej, jak i społecznej.

Language: pl