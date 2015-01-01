|
Güler S, Avci S. Karadeniz Uluslararası Bilimsel Dergi 2021; (52): 63-83.
Üni̇versi̇te öğrenci̇leri̇ni̇n kadina yöneli̇k ai̇le i̇çi̇ şi̇ddet hakkinda bi̇lgi̇ ve tutumlarinin i̇ncelenmesi̇
PMID
This research was conducted to examine students' knowledge and attitudes about domestic violence against women. The descriptive study was conducted with 490 students studying at the faculty of health sciences at a foundation university in Gaziantep between December 2019 and January 2020.Data; Data Collection Form and Attitudes Towards Domestic Violence Scale (ATDVS) were applied and collected by face-to-face interview technique. It was determined that the mean age of the students was 21.12±1.90, the majority of them were women (73.3%), and 39.8% of them were exposed to violence. 60.6% of the students stated that mothers were the most exposed to domestic violence, 51.4% stated that the most common type of violence in our country was physical, 29% stated that the reason for violence in the family was jealousy.It was determined that 50.8% of the students stated that their education level affects violence, 74.5% of them stated that women endure violence.It was determined that there was a statistically significant difference between the department they studied and the most common type of violence in our country, the level of education affecting violence, the effect of violence on women's health, hearing about the Law No. 6284 before and encountering violence (p<0.05).It was determined that there was a statistically significant difference between the students' ATDVS score averages and age, gender, and the departments they studied (p<0.05). It can be said that there are some deficiencies in the level of knowledge of the students about domestic violence against women and their attitudes towards violence are negative.
Language: tr