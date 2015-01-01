Abstract

This research was conducted to examine students' knowledge and attitudes about domestic violence against women. The descriptive study was conducted with 490 students studying at the faculty of health sciences at a foundation university in Gaziantep between December 2019 and January 2020.Data; Data Collection Form and Attitudes Towards Domestic Violence Scale (ATDVS) were applied and collected by face-to-face interview technique. It was determined that the mean age of the students was 21.12±1.90, the majority of them were women (73.3%), and 39.8% of them were exposed to violence. 60.6% of the students stated that mothers were the most exposed to domestic violence, 51.4% stated that the most common type of violence in our country was physical, 29% stated that the reason for violence in the family was jealousy.It was determined that 50.8% of the students stated that their education level affects violence, 74.5% of them stated that women endure violence.It was determined that there was a statistically significant difference between the department they studied and the most common type of violence in our country, the level of education affecting violence, the effect of violence on women's health, hearing about the Law No. 6284 before and encountering violence (p<0.05).It was determined that there was a statistically significant difference between the students' ATDVS score averages and age, gender, and the departments they studied (p<0.05). It can be said that there are some deficiencies in the level of knowledge of the students about domestic violence against women and their attitudes towards violence are negative.



Bu araştırma üniversite öğrencilerinin kadına yönelik aile içi şiddet hakkındaki bilgi ve tutumlarının incelenmesi amacıyla yapıldı. Tanımlayıcı tipteki bu çalışma Aralık 2019 ile Ocak 2020 tarihleri arasında Gaziantep’te bulunan bir vakıf üniversitesinde Sağlık Bilimleri Fakültesinde öğrenim gören 490 öğrenci ile gerçekleştirildi. Veriler; Veri Toplama Formu ve Aile İçi Şiddete Yönelik Tutum Ölçeği (AİŞYTÖ) uygulanarak yüz yüze görüşme tekniği ile toplandı. Öğrencilerin yaş ortalamaları 21.12 ± 1.90, çoğunluğunun kadın olduğu (%73.3) ve %39.8’inin (n=195) şiddete maruz kaldığı saptandı. Öğrencilerin %60.6’sı aile içi şiddete en çok annelerin maruz kaldığını, %51.4’ü ülkemizde en çok görülen şiddet türünün fiziksel olduğunu ve %29’u aile içindeki şiddetin nedeninin kıskançlık olduğunu belirtti. Öğrencilerin %50.8’inin eğitim düzeyinin şiddeti etkilediğini ve %74.5’inin kadınların şiddete katlandıklarını ifade etti. Öğrencilerin eğitim gördükleri bölüm ile ülkemizde en fazla görülen şiddet türü, eğitim düzeyinin şiddeti etkilemesi, şiddetin kadın sağlığını etkilemesi, 6284 sayılı Kanun’u daha önce duyma ve şiddet eylemi ile karşılaşma durumları arasındaki farkın istatistiksel olarak anlamlı düzeyde olduğu saptandı (p˂0.05). Öğrencilerin AİŞYTÖ puan ortalamaları ile yaş, cinsiyet ve okudukları bölümler arasında istatistiksel olarak anlamlı bir fark olduğu tespit edildi (p˂0.05). Öğrencilerin kadına yönelik aile içi şiddetle ilgili bilgi düzeylerinde bazı eksiklikler olduğu ve şiddete karşı tutumlarının ise olumsuz yönde olduğu söylenebilir.





Anahtar Kelimeler



Bilgi, Aile içi şiddet, Aile İçi Şiddete Yönelik Tutum Ölçeği, Kadın, Öğrenciler

