Whitmer DE, Sims VK. Weather Clim. Soc. 2021; 13(4): 1043-1053.
(Copyright © 2021, American Meteorological Society)
Abstract
The goal of this research was to examine students' risk perception of hurricanes and hurricane-related storms to address a critical gap in the literature. Participants were asked to rate their perceptions of a tropical depression, tropical storm, and hurricanes from category 1 to category 5 on five dimensions and define the storms based on wind speed. Last, individual differences in sex and growing up on the coast were examined to determine whether they explain differences in risk perceptions.
