Abstract

This paper investigates the value of weather and climate information at different time scales for decision-making in the Tanzanian disaster risk reduction sector using nonmonetary approaches. Interviews and surveys were conducted with institutions responsible for disaster management at national, regional, and district levels. A range of values were identified, including 1) making informed decisions for disaster-preparedness-, response-, recovery-, and restoration-related activities; 2) tailoring of directives and actions based on sectoral impacts; and 3) identification of hot-spot areas for diseases outbreaks and surplus food production. However, while a number of guidelines, policies, acts, and regulations for disaster risk reduction exist, it is not clear how well they promote the use of weather and climate information across climate-sensitive sectors. Nonetheless, we find that well-structured disaster risk reduction coordination across sectors and institutions from the national to the district level exists, although there is a need for further development of integrated early warning systems and a common platform to evaluate effectiveness and usefulness of weather warnings and advisories. Key challenges to address in increasing the uptake of weather warnings and advisories include language barriers, limited dissemination to rural areas, and limited awareness of forecasts. From the findings of this study, we recommend further quantitative evaluation of the skill of the severe weather warnings issued by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority and an assessment of how decisions and actions are made by recipients of the warnings in the disaster risk reduction sector at different stages in the warning, response, and recovery process.

Language: en